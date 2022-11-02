Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

