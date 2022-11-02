MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 and have sold 24,499 shares valued at $876,911. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

