Altair Engineering (ALTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,698 shares of the software’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,850 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily