CSI Compressco (CCLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

