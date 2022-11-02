Koppers (KOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY22 guidance at ~$4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.10-$4.10 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Koppers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Koppers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Koppers by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Stories

