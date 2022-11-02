Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.