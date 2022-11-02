Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Electra Battery Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELBM opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.55.
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
