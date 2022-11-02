Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ELBM opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

