Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
