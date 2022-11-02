Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

