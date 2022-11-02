CareCloud (MTBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTBC stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

In other CareCloud news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,662.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

