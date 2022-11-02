Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aqua Metals

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

