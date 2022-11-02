X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.