Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. On average, analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.