Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $1.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Global Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.