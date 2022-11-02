Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

