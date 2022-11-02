Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after buying an additional 134,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IYW stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.