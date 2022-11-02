Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $671,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $179.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

