Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $666,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 89,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.