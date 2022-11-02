Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 712,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 91,194 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 169,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

