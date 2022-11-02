Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amedisys by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $9,435,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $3,929,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $535,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

AMED opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $188.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

