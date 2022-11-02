Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 157 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

EL opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.48 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

