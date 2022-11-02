Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.6 %
BEN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $38.27.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,745,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,793,257.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,745,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,793,257.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,421,557 shares of company stock worth $44,737,605. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.