Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

BEN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,745,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,793,257.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,745,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,793,257.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,421,557 shares of company stock worth $44,737,605. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.