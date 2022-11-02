Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $266.07 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.44.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

