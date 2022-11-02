MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $919.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $840.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.36 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

