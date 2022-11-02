Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $625,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

