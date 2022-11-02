State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

