Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

