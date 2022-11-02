Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE L opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.