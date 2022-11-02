State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

