Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 241,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 1,365.5% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

About Sony Group

SONY stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.