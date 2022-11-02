Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $237.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.65. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

