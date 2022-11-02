State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in APA were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

