Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 14,130 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $328,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $154,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.3 %

RFP stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

RFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

