Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,128 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

