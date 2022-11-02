Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

