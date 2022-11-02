Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 215.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 1.0 %

INFY stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.