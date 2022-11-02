Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 6,553 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 135,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,030,013. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.97.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

