Compass Point Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $64.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $52.34.
Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.