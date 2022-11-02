Compass Point Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $64.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

