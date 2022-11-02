Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 25,398 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macy’s Stock Performance

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

M stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

