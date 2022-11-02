Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 55.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,604,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 221,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 78.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

