Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.