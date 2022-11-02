Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.
Lyft Stock Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Lyft
In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
