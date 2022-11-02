Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

FLTB stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

