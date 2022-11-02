FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down to $61.81

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.81, but opened at $59.94. FRP shares last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.65 million, a PE ratio of 499.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth $2,244,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FRP during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FRP during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 11.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

