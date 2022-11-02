Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Ventas stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

