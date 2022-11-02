Advisory Services Network LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $185.55 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $306.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.71.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,728. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

