IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CFO William K. Grogan Sells 843 Shares

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IDEX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $223.37 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

