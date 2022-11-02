Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 6%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 10,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 701,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

