Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 6.6%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $34.97. 4,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $163.45 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tidewater by 10.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 12.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.