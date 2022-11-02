Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.08. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.