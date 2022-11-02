Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Up 5.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.66. 4,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 514,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 451,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.