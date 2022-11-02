TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 124,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,740,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

TAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

