TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 124,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,740,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
